Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Capgemini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

