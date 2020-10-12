Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit