Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.