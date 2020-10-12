CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

