CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

CDNA opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,177.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

