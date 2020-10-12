CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CBAT stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.15.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
