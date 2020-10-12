CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CBAT stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.15.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

