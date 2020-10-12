CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.50. 52,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 23.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

