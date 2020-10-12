Chronologic Price Reaches $0.22 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $261,961.32 and $339.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,375,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,744 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

