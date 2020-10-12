CIBC Cuts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $2.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.68.

KELTF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

