CIBC Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $21.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

ACDVF opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $380.18 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

