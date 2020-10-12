CIBC Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $12.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.