Citigroup Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.75 ($70.29).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €55.94 ($65.81) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

