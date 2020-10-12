Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.96.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

