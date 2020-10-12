Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Receives $37.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $681.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.66. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

