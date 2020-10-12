Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

