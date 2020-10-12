CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,698. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1,871.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,452,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,154,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 488,638 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $3,111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 246,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

