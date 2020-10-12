Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,994,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 407,531 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $12,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 261,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 240,590 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

