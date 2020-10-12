Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROAD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. 139,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,924. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

