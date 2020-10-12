CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,143.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00007857 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and $86,143.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00625493 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.01444103 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000606 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003270 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,435,932 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

