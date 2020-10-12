Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $12,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

