Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) & Forward Industries (NYSE:FORD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Forward Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.27 -$15.22 million N/A N/A Forward Industries $37.41 million 0.41 -$3.61 million N/A N/A

Forward Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71% Forward Industries -10.02% -40.66% -16.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Core Molding Technologies and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Forward Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.