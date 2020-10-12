Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 1,074,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $23,689,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,354,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

