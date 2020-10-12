Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

