Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
COST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.65.
COST opened at $369.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.64. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $369.75.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,169.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,715,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
