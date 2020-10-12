Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $26.96.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,038 shares of company stock worth $1,525,381 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. State Street Corp raised its stake in Covetrus by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 214,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

