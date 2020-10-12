Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

