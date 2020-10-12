Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.21. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

