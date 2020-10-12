Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.82 ($44.49).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.97. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 52 week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit