Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.82 ($44.49).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.97. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 52 week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

