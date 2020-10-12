Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCRN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

