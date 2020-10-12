Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

