Crown One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,746.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Crown has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Braziliex. Crown has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,746.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,467.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.73 or 0.02081755 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00612958 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,722,839 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Braziliex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.