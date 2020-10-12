CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYRX. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoPort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

CryoPort stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.32. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in CryoPort by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

