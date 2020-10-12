Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $35.79 million and $19,346.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00004999 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.95 or 0.04915907 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00053843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

