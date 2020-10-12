Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a PE ratio of -172.69. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.