Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0010

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $986,304.90 and approximately $57,069.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.57 or 0.04913435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00053861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars.

