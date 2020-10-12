Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

