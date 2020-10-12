Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €72.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.63 ($98.38).

FRA:WAF opened at €83.58 ($98.33) on Thursday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.60.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

