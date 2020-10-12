Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Sell” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 877.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,515,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

