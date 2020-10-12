Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €325.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €328.79 ($386.81).

