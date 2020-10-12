Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.42 ($119.31).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €98.80 ($116.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 52 week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.80.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

