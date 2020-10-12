Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

