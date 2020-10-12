Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DLAKY stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit