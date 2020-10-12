Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.