DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPSGY. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

