Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.48).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.79. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.