Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €49.52 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Oct 12th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.79.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

