Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €40.56 ($47.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.39. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit