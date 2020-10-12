Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

