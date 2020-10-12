Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,285. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $417.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

