DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $17,171,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.