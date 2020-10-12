DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.81.

DraftKings stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 122.5% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

