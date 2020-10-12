DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV AS/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. DSV AS/ADR has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $85.82.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

